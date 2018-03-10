Trustees adopt EPA report

For the Weekly Record Herald

MONROE TOWNSHIP — Monroe Township Trustees passed a resolution March 5 to “adopt the Ohio EPA Third Generation National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems (M4S) Storm Water Management Program 2017 Annual Report.” The specific areas in this 2017 EPA report include records about education to township residents, amounts of road salt spread in 2017, debris collected by township personnel in catch basins in the permitted areas, and the spraying for weeds used in permitted areas by a contracted vendor. These reports are provided to the Miami County Soil and Water Conservation for the Miami County Commission.

The board also passed a 2018 Roadside Mowing Contract with Quick Mow, Inc. for seasonal mowing of side ditches three times at $787.50 each time; paid township bills totaling $25,874.95; and accepted the financial status reports ending February 2018 and the bank reconciliation of Jan. 31, 2018 as presented by the township fiscal officer.

The township’s Annual Spring Cleanup for Maple Hill Cemetery and all other Monroe Township cemeteries will take place the week of March 11 by township cemetery staff. All decorations that are to be saved must be removed by March 10 and then Spring items may be placed on gravesites March 18. Be advised that ALL artificial arrangements must be in a non-glass vase, hanging devise or a monument saddle. It is recommended to permanently mark the deceased name and contact person on the bottom of the saddle so identification can be made if it is blown off the monument. The cemetery prohibits the placement of landscape rocks around the monuments, glass containers, wire, toys and figurines. These are maintenance and safety issues and interfere with mowing and/or trimming. These items will be removed.

It was announced the next Monroe Township Water and Sewer District meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, March 12 in the Monroe Township meeting room of 6 E. Main St., Tipp City, this meeting is open to the public.

The next township trustees’ public meeting will be 7 p.m. Monday, March 19 in the township meeting room, 6 E. Main St., Tipp City.