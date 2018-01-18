Trustees recognizes residents for service

For the Troy Daily News

MONROE TOWNSHIP — Monroe Township Trustees recognized several township residents in proclamation form at the board’s Jan. 16 meeting for their outstanding service to the community. The two individuals receiving the board’s thanks and proclamations were Mary Lou Wilson and Dale Voisard, both “longtime, community-minded residents” in the unincorporated area of Monroe Township.

Wilson resigned at the end of 2017 as Monroe Township Special Projects Administrator, a position she’s held for the past 16 years focusing on completion of “Monroe Township’s Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s Storm Water Permit and Annual Reports, Grant Writing and Management, publication of a township newsletter, and other duties necessary to carry out Monroe Township’s objectives.”

Voisard served on the all-volunteer Board of Trustees for the Monroe Township Water and Sewer District for six years. He was recognized for “providing his time, knowledge and skills” and as a member of this board, carried out objectives that included the “planning, construction and completion of the first major Water and Sewer Project for the District.”

Later in the meeting the trustees approved the township’s 2018 temporary appropriations of $993,200 as recommended by the fiscal officer. This act authorizes the ability to pay bills out of this sum until the permanent appropriations are passed by March 31, 2018. Bills paid following this action totaled $38,238.25.

Meetings and conferences upcoming for the board includes a quarterly Tri-Agency meeting hosted this month by the Tipp City School Board on Jan. 29; and the Ohio Township Association Winter Conference in Columbus Jan. 31 through Feb. 2.

It was also noted that the Tipp City Seniors will meet for their business session 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25 at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

The next scheduled township trustees meeting is Monday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m., held in the meeting room at 6 E. Main St., Tipp City.