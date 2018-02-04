Pet of the Week

Zeus’ story

Zeus came into the Miami County Animal Shelter as a stray, but sadly his owner has not come to claim him and he is ready to find a new forever home. Zeus is very affectionate, and being a younger Lab, he is full of energy and loves to play. He has an incredible drive to be a companion, but will need some training, as he is a large boy, who doesn’t know his own strength, but will certainly make for an incredible family pet. Come and meet Zeus today, he is eager to see new people, and loves attention and company. If you would be interested in this dog or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.