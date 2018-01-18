Laura man’s bond set at $1.6 million

MIAMI COUNTY — A Laura man accused of two counts of alleged rape had his bond set at $1.6 million in Miami County Municipal Court on Thursday.

Gerald Rue, 67, is currently incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating the case in February 2017 when a now female adult victim came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct in Rue’s home when she was a child under the age of 10.

In the state of Ohio, if the victim was under 18 during the commission of the crime, the statute will not run until the victim reaches age 18 or the violation is reported to a law enforcement agency, whichever occurs first. The statute of limitations is 20 years for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor or rape and other sexual conduct allegations.

“We are requesting that anyone who may have information on this case or the suspect to call Det. Todd Cooper,” Sheriff David Duchak said in a press release. If you have any information regarding Rue’s conduct, call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 937-440-3965 ext. 6632. Anonymous tips can be left on the office’s website www.miamicountysheriff.org.

Rue http://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/01/web1_RUE-GERALD-1.jpg Rue

Rue, 67, charged with child rape