Christmas Day fire causes heavy damage

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — A Christmas day fire heavily damaged a home on Palmer Road in Bethel Township.

Firefighters were dispatched to a single-family home in the 7000 block of Palmer Road around 1 p.m. on the report of a house on fire.

First responders from Bethel Township Fire Department arrived on the scene and reported flames showing through the roof of the residence.

“It was through the roof when we got there,” Bethel’s Assistant Chief Jay Zimmerman said.

The family was home when the fire began and were safely evacuated before firefighters arrived. The home was extensively damaged, Zimmerman said.

“They’re not going to be able to live there for quite some time,” he said.

Additional tankers and manpower were requested from Bethel Township Clark County, Casstown, Christiansburg, New Carlisle, and Tipp City.

“There were no hydrants in the area, so we had to get a lot of neighboring departments out,” Zimmerman added.

Firefighters were on the scene for several hours, finally clearing shortly before dark.

There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters.

Investigators are still searching for the cause of the blaze. At this time it is not believed to be related to any holiday decorations like trees or lights, Zimmerman said.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Firefighters work to access a fire through the eves of a home in the 7000 block of Palmer Road in Bethel Twp. on Christmas day. http://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2017/12/web1_122517mju_fire_palmerroad120171225165932404-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Firefighters work to access a fire through the eves of a home in the 7000 block of Palmer Road in Bethel Twp. on Christmas day. http://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2017/12/web1_MU2_99462017122516595686-1.jpg

By Michael Ullery

Cecilia Fox contributed to this report.

