Lovett makes sound decisions

To the Editor:

On May 8, we will elect the Republican candidate for state representative for the 80th District of the House.

George Lovett of Tipp City is running for that position. I have known George for many years and have worked with him on several issues through those years. I have found him to make sound decisions on problems. He is a business man and a lawyer with good basic values. George has served on city council and a two year term as mayor, however, he is not a career politician.

George believes in smaller government, lower taxes and gun rights. We need someone who can work with others to get things done in Columbus. I believe that George Lovett is that person.

Early voting has now started. It is your duty as a citizen to vote. Please consider giving George Lovett your vote for the Ohio representative position on May 8.

— Ann Baird

Troy