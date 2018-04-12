Reader endorses Lovett

To the Editor:

I would like to recommend George Lovett as our state representative. George has served our community well and will serve us well as our state representative.

We are a government of the people, by the people and for the people. We are the “people,” you and I, and we are tired of professional politicians who are only interested in getting reelected. George will bring a fresh outlook to this situation.

If you need a good, honest attorney, I recommend George Lovett and if you need a good, honest state rep, I recommend George.

Please go to the polls and cast your vote for George Lovett. I guarantee you will not be sorry.

— Donald Earnest

Tipp City