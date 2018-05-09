Things that go bump in the night

Matt and I live in a home that is over 200 years old. It is rich with history and we feel blessed to take care of it. It comes with a long legacy of family stories, one of which is about the “lady in white” — a ghost!

I’m not really a person who believes in ghosts, per se, but I’m also not fully convinced that they don’t exist, either. Although we have not seen this spirit, Matt’s grandmother swore she saw the lady on our staircase decades ago.

A few nights ago, things happened that made me think that, just maybe, the lady was not only real, but that she also had a wicked sense of humor.

It all started when we got ready to go to bed for the night. It had been a lovely day and Matt had opened all the doors and windows to let in the fresh air. He closed all the windows and locked the doors as the dog went out for his nightly business. When Matt let him in, the cat raced out the open door. This wasn’t alarming, since she has a bed outside in our spring house and often stays out when the weather is nice.

Around 3 a.m., the dog decided he couldn’t wait for morning. Matt got up and went downstairs to let him out. When the dog returned, the cat did as well, apparently having had enough of the spring night.

Now our cat is dear to us, but she tends to find places to hide that are challenging when we are wide awake. Matt didn’t feel like playing hide and seek, so he turned on the alarm, and put “motion off.” He and the dog came upstairs to bed and all was well.

Until about ten minutes later. Matt and I both sat straight up in bed, listening. Someone was downstairs, playing our piano. Matt said something to the effect of, “what the heck is that?”

I turned off the bedside fan in order to hear better, and there was a lovely, haunting tune being tapped out on our piano. We immediately started laughing when we realized the cat was strolling on the keys! She loves that piano, we just didn’t know she could play.

Matt went to the stairs and called her and she charged up, ready to curl up at my knees and fall asleep. Again, all was well for a few minutes. Then the motion alarm started to sound (you know, that’s the one that sounds like an air raid!)

We sat up, again, this time alarmed because Matt had disengaged this function. I assumed it was another bat, but still the alarm should not have sounded. We grabbed our weapons and padded down the stairs to find the intruder. The security company called us and we discovered that our dining room door was locked, but not shut tightly, so the wind was making it move.

Or, was it? It could be that the lady in white is just one funny prankster.

By Sue Curtis

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at the Hospice store (For All Seasons) in Troy and teaches part-time at Urbana University. She keeps busy taking care of husband, house, and pets. She and her husband have an adult son who lives in Troy.

