Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $56,700.

Matthew Furrow to Abram Farrier, Kimberly Farrier, $0.

James Russell Jr. to Butch Carter, a part lot, $0.

Butch Carter to Shane Carter, a part lot, $5,000.

Donnard Noffsinger, Sherry Noffsinger to Alisha Varney, Evan Varney, one lot, $178,900.

Bryce West Inc. to Sara Bowman, Jon Railsback, one lot, $84,900.

Karen Schultz, Robert Schultz to Joshua Schilling, one lot, $96,500.

George Woods, Laura Woods to Andrea Klosterman, one lot, $111,500.

Alina Whittaker, Theodore Whittaker to Holly Helmick, one lot, $126,000.

Lynette Niswonger, Robert Niswonger to Brandy Tyler, Michael Tyler, one lot, $84,900.

James Joyce, Sara Joyce to Masako Essick, one lot, $125,000.

Allyn James to Mary Fritz, Evan James, one lot, $35,000.

PIQUA

Stephanie Rhynard, James Shreve, Stephanie Shreve to Luke Kelly, a part lot, $81,700.

Derrick Mann, Maria Auzilliadora Martinez Mann to Douglas Miller Jr., one lot, $82,000.

Amy Shank, David Shank to Scott Shroyer, one lot, $79,900.

Gail Lehman, Michael Lehman, Lloyd Zwiebel Revocable Trust, Bruce Zwiebel, Gary Zwiebel, Lloyd Zwiebel Irrevocable Trust, Pamela Zweibel to James Collier, Sarah Collier, one lot, $67,000.

Cheryl Trissel, Ronald Trissel to Stephanie Supinger, one lot, $80,000.

Barbara Gehle, David Hennessey, Barbara Miller to David Hennessey, one lot, $0.

Chanda McMaken, Jonathan McMaken to Daniel Jay, Margene Jay, three part lots, two lots, $14,500.

Amanda Reaver, Matthew Reaver to Adam Knox, Jennifer Knox, one lot, $113,700.

Jonathan Brading to Mary Beth Weatherhead, a part lot, $0.

Advanced Agri-Solutions Co-Op Inc., Sunrise Cooperative to City of Piqua, a part lot, $0.

Cornerstone Construction of Miami County to All Encompass LLC, one lot, $201,400.

Mid Ohio Real Estate Investors to Nicole Preston, one lot, $107,000.

COVINGTON

Scott Investments of Troy LLC to Angela Marion, Michael Marion, one lot, $332,100.

Wanda Stacy to Chris Swisher, one lot, $89,900.

Patricia Jean Magee to Angela Bim-Merle, Robert Bim-Merle III, two lots, $128,000.

John Shell, Kimberly Shell to J and K Oakview Properties, $0.

TIPP CITY

Estate of Samuel Long to Anthony Long, Kristofer Long, Rebecca Long, one lot, $0.

Jessica Stager, Samuel Stager to Aaron Prine, one lot, $160,000.

Deborah Dungan, Michael Dungan to Kyle Corbin, Sylvia Corbin, one lot, $265,000.

Sean Brown to Arin Brown to Arin Hensley, one lot, $0.

Estate of Lucille Long to Samuel Long, one lot, $0.

PLEASANT HILL

Samuel Roth to Brian Rapp, Danita Rapp, a part lot, $46,500.

HUBER HEIGHTS

John Lewis, Sherry Lewis to Barbara Schacht, John Schacht, two lots, $173,500.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $43,400.

NVR Inc. to Mark Bowron, Maxine Bowron, two lots, $273,300.

POTSDAM

Courtney Polhamus, Courtney Rentz, Nathan Rentz to Courtney Polhamus, two lots, $0.

WEST MILTON

Phyllis Davis to Village of West Milton, three part lots, $0.

MTGLQ Investors LP to Evan Brumbaugh, a part lot, $23,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Estate of Midas Whitley, Lonnie Whitley, co-executor, Michael Whitley, co-executor to James Davis III, Susan Davis, $255,500.

Tani Fox to Benjamin Fox, $0.

Herbert Fox, to Tani Fox, 0.2243 acres, $0.

Jeannine Friend, Wilbur Friend to JFF Investments, 2.933 acres, $0.

Betty Jane Cain, Charles Cain to Cain Family Preservation Trust to Kimberly Williams, trustee, $0.

Sandra Nawman, Thomas Nawman to Benjamin Schwekhardt, Jodi Ann Schwekhardt, one lot, $290,000.

BROWN TWP.

Dennis Donnelly, Ellen Donnelly, James McMaken, Kathy McMaken to Elizabeth Paulus, 0.868 acres, $64,900.

CONCORD TWP.

Richard Ullmer, Toni Ullmer to Jean Todd, one lot, $205,000.

Jenny Lenhard, Timothy Sharpe to Bonnie Weyrauch, Skip Weyrauch, one lot, $301,900.

Douglas Zimmer, Mary Beth Zimmer to Sydney Hall, one lot, $230,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Angela Phyillaier, Darcy Phyillaier to Taylor Paulus, $114,000.

JL Thompson Trust, Lucille Thompson, trustee to Benjamin Crumrine, Brandi Crumrine, 9.8683 acres, $71,000.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Philip Macy, Tonda Macy to Philip Mark Macy and Tonda M. Macy Revocable Living Trust, 5.690 acres, $0.

William Comer, surviving trustee, Comer Family Revocable Living Trust to Melissa Comer, Zachary Comer, 2.323 acres, $164,500.

MONROE TWP.

Fredrik Anderson Trust, Jennifer Lowry, successor trustee, to Isaac Buehler, one lot, $257,000.

Del Gambrel to Deborah Gambrel, $0.

Dewey Buck, trustee, Nadeen Buck Irrevocable Trust to Pamela Gray, Terry Gray, one lot, $160,000.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Carrie Hollinger, Jared Hollinger to Alysha Miller, Frank Strayer, 0.910 acres, $164,900.

John Shell, Kimberly Shell to John and Kimberly Shell Revocable Trust, John Shell, trustee, Kimberly Shell, trustee, $0.

NEWTON TWP.

Kathleen Renner to Jeremiah Davis, 2.948 acres, $36,900.

UNION TWP.

First National Acceptance Company to Molly Rentals, $180,000.

L.H. Smith Revocable Living Trust, Cindy Smith, trustee, to Mary E. Smith Revocable Living Trust, Cindy Smith, trustee, $0.

Jonathan Hogan, Melissa Hogan to Darin West, Kayleen West, 2.0 acres, $172,500.

Eugene Hagemeyer, Kathy Hagemeyer to Eugene Hagemeyer, Kathy Hagemeyer, 0.143 acres, $0.

WASHINGTON TWP.

James Schaefer, Pamela Schaefer to Logan Neargarder, Sara Neargarder, 1.268 acres, $151,000.

Karen Hostetter, Larry Hostetter to Michael Havenar, 2.2024 acres, $160,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 1.179 acres, $0.