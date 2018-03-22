Community briefs

Milton-Union Library offers events for all ages

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Public Library offers a variety of events for community members of all ages, including Crafty Listeners, an adult audiobook club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m.

Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the library.

Easter activities planned

WEST MILTON – Join the Milton-Union Library, along with the West Milton Fire Company, in celebrating Easter on Saturday, March 31, at 1 p.m. at the West Milton Municipal Park. Activities include an egg hunt, craft, raffle baskets, light refreshments and a special visit by the Easter Bunny.

For more information about this or our other programs, call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org.

Scholarship application now available

TIPP CITY — A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a 2018 Tippecanoe High School graduating senior by Community Minded Women of Tipp City.

The scholarship will be awarded to a graduate who has been accepted by a recognized college, university, business school or school of advanced training beyond high school. Consideration will be based on academic achievement, community and school participation, desire and need. The winner will be announced during the May 2018 senior scholarship awards.

Application forms are available at the Tippecanoe High School guidance office, or on the office’s website, and must be returned there by Tuesday, April 3. For more information, call Lolita Border, scholarship committee chairman, at (937) 667-6935.

Art contest accepting entries

TROY — To celebrate its 75th anniversary, the Miami Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting an artwork contest for local students to showcase the history and importance of agriculture and conservation within Miami County.

The contest is open to any student in Miami County and a $100 prize will be awarded. The artwork will also be on display and used by the organization for its information displays.

Artwork accepted will be 11-inch-by-17-inch to 22-inch-by-28-inches. Entries may be dropped off or mailed to 1330 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, or sent electronically by email to galexander@miamiswcd.org or lraterman@miamiswcd.org.

The deadline for the project has been extended to April 27.