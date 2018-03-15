Community briefs

Lost towns of Miami County explored

VANDALIA — The Historical Society of Vandalia-Butler will host an educational program at 6:30 p.m. on March 19 at the Vandalia Branch Library Community Room. Retired Miami County Engineer, Douglas L. Christian, will present “Forgotten Communities of Miami County.”

Using newspaper articles, old maps and historical research from collectors and libraries, Christian has compiled documentation of 20 abandoned communities in Miami County. One of these towns was called Victory, which was located in Bethel Township.

Included will be a free handout showing the community locations with pictures. The Vandalia Branch Library is located at 330 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia. If you have any questions, please (937) 280-4239.

TMCS to offer genealogy help

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a genealogy class on Tuesday, March 20, from 7-8 p.m. The class will be held at the TMCS office located at 3 E. Main St. in Tipp City. This class will present how and where to research family history. Many details about the lives of your ancestors can only be found offline in libraries, museums and public agencies and this class will address those sources. The cost for the class is $18 resident, $20 nonresident.

Transfiguration offers fish fry

WEST MILTON — Transfiguration Catholic Church, 972 S. Miami St., West Milton, will offer a fish fry from 6-9 p.m. March 23.

Enjoy all-you-can-eat fried cod along with all the fixings. Dessert and drink are included. Beer will be available at an additional charge.

The cost for adults $10; for 13 and under $5; and children 3 and under eat for free. Raffles and horse races will be part of the evening.

Voss Honda to host blood drive

TIPP CITY — Donors can “Be The Good” by supporting the Voss Honda Tipp City community blood drive Friday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 155 South Garber Drive.

The inspirational “Believe There is Good in The World – Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate. CBC encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Largest egg hunt in county at Ginghamsburg

TIPP CITY — Families with children walking up to age 12 are invited to the largest Easter egg hunt in Miami County with more than 50,000 filled eggs at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 24, on the front lawn of Ginghamsburg Church.

Kids can also enjoy crafts, games, petting zoo with chicks, donkeys and bunnies as well as a visit from the Easter bunny and snacks, hot chocolate and much more.

Registration for this sixth annual event begins at 9:30 a.m. with the first egg hunt beginning at 10 a.m. Each hunt zone is broken down into four different age groups and includes prize eggs and golden tickets redeemable for large prize items.

For more information, visit www.ginghamsburg.org or call the church at (937) 667-1069. The church is located at 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City.

YMCA offers indoor triathlon

TROY — The Miami County YMCA is hosting an indoor triathlon on March 24 at the Robinson Branch in Troy. The triathlon will consist of three events: swimming, cycling and walking/running.

The triathlon format will include: 15 minutes of swimming, 20 minutes on the bike and 15 minutes on a treadmill, with waves of four participants starting every 30 minutes.

Youth ages 14 and older are encouraged to participate. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in each division, including: male, female, ages 14-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 plus.

For more information contact, Kaci Gessaman, Troy, 440-9622 or k.gessaman@miamicountyymca.net, or visit the Miami County YMCA website at www.miamicountyymca.net.

Revival planned at Christian Chapel

TIPP CITY — Christian Chapel Church in Tipp City will host a revival from March 25-31, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and at 10:45 a.m. and 6: p.m. on Sunday. The speaker will be Rev. Tim Hamilton and Jeff Dickens will be singing.

The church is located at 95 E. Ginghamsburg Road, Tipp City. For more information, contact Pastor Rev. Stephen Wilson at (937) 698-5049.

Milton-Union Library offers events for all ages

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Public Library offers a variety of events for community members of all ages, including a Ukulele Club for ages 12 and up on Friday, March 23, from 3-4:30 p.m. All are invited to learn how to play basic chords and songs on the ukulele, and everyone is encouraged to bring their own ukulele or share one of the library’s ukuleles.

Crafty Listeners is an adult audiobook club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m.

Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the library.

Easter activities planned

WEST MILTON – Join the Milton-Union Library, along with the West Milton Fire Company, in celebrating Easter on Saturday, March 31, at 1 p.m. at the West Milton Municipal Park. Activities include an egg hunt, craft, raffle baskets, light refreshments and a special visit by the Easter Bunny.

For more information about this or our other programs, call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org.

Scholarship application now available

TIPP CITY — A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a 2018 Tippecanoe High School graduating senior by Community Minded Women of Tipp City.

The scholarship will be awarded to a graduate who has been accepted by a recognized college, university, business school or school of advanced training beyond high school. Consideration will be based on academic achievement, community and school participation, desire and need. The winner will be announced during the May 2018 senior scholarship awards.

Application forms are available at the Tippecanoe High School guidance office, or on the office’s website, and must be returned there by Tuesday, April 3. For more information, call Lolita Border, scholarship committee chairman, at (937) 667-6935.

Art contest accepting entries

TROY — To celebrate its 75th anniversary, the Miami Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting an artwork contest for local students to showcase the history and importance of agriculture and conservation within Miami County.

The contest is open to any student in Miami County and a $100 prize will be awarded. The artwork will also be on display and used by the organization for its information displays.

Artwork accepted will be 11-inch-by-17-inch to 22-inch-by-28-inches. Entries may be dropped off or mailed to 1330 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, or sent electronically by email to galexander@miamiswcd.org or lraterman@miamiswcd.org.

The deadline for the project has been extended to April 27.