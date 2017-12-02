Community briefs

Veterans breakfast upcoming

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum, on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 9 a.m., will host local attorney Elizabeth Durnell. She will address all concerns and issues in the event of serious accident or illness at any time of life.

Durnell will discuss living wills and health care power of attorney. Durnell will also discuss wills and how living trusts avoid the fees, delay, and publicity of probate, as well as qualifying for veteran’s benefits, specifically Aid and Attendance, a long-term care solution for veterans.

For more information, visit www.miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/ or call (937) 332-8852.

Choir members sought

NASHVILLE — Nashville United Church of Christ, 4540 W. State Route 571, West Milton, invites all interested community members to join their choir for this year’s Christmas Cantata, “Heaven on Earth.”

The cantata will be presented during the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Dec. 17. The only required rehearsals for the cantata are Dec. 6 and 13 from 7-8 p.m. To obtain printed music and a listening CD, contact the church office at: (937) 698-5867 or NashvilleUCC@yahoo.com.

Christmas musical planned

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Baptist Temple Choir will present “Shepherds and Kings,” a family-friendly Christmas musical at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17. The show will be held in the auditorium of the Vandalia Baptist Temple, 724 Helke Road, Vandalia. All are welcome.

For more information, visit www.vandaliabaptist.org or call (937) 898-5761.

Y to offer day camp

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a Winter Holiday Day Camp Program for first through sixth graders (kindergarteners with older siblings attending may also participate).

Camp will run December 21-22, and 27-29 and Jan. 2 at the Piqua and Robinson branches (only Robinson Branch Dec. 21-22). Participants can enroll in any of the days they choose with each day beginning at 9 a.m. and finishing at 4 p.m. Each day has a special activity planned such as playing at Jumpy’s, ice skating at Hobart Arena, bowling at Troy Bowl, roller skating at 36 Skate, or watching a movie at Danbarry, along with swimming and gym games.

Register at either branch or over the phone at Piqua at 773-9622 and Robinson at 440-9622). Cost is $20 per day for members and $26 per day for non-members. For more information, contact the front desk at 440-9622.

Photo contest underway

TROY — Get your cameras ready for Brukner Nature Center’s Ninth annual Photo Contest “It’s About Wildlife” coming to the Heidelberg Auditorium this winter.

Whether your photos are from your backyard or North American travels, show how they support BNC’s slogan — “It’s about Wildlife!”

Visit the center’s website or stop by the main building to pick up a brochure with full contest details. This event is open to all photographers of all ages. Entries are now being accepted through Dec. 11. All photographs displayed will be for sale, but may not be picked up until March 15. A 25 percent commission on sales will benefit BNC’s mission to promote wildlife conservation through environmental education.