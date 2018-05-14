Bethel board reduces sports fees

BETHEL TWP. — At their meeting Monday night, the Bethel board of education approved contracts and discussed salary schedules, and approved reductions to school fees.

The board set the middle school sports participation fee at $75 per child per sport with a family cap of $400. The high school sports participation fee was reduced to $150 per sport per child (from $175) with a family cap of $400.

Board president Jacob King said the move will reduce the district’s income by $30,000.

The goal of reducing sports and school fees was to “reduce the immediate kick to parents as their kids start school,” King said.

Annual fees are now $34 for kindergarten and second grade, $32 for first grade, $48 for third grade, $59 for fourth grade and $55 for fifth grade. The board also approved new fees for classes at the middle school and high school, as well as choir and band participation fees and high school student parking rates.

The board approved a 2.3 percent base salary increase in fiscal year 2017-18 for certified administrators who have been in their position for more than one year, as well as a 1.8 percent base salary increase for classified administrators, and a 1.8 percent base salary increase for those employees not on the salary schedule who have been in their position for more than one year.

In the following fiscal year, the board approved the same increases and added three retroactive steps for all classified staff who qualify. Also in that year are provisions for certain staff members.

Board member Julie Reese questioned why teachers did not get a base salary increase in the negotiated contract but other staff members will get them. King pointed out that teachers received step increases, which are not received by all other staff.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

