Local students win art scholarships

ENGLEWOOD— The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Graphic Art classes are proud to announce their regional semi-finalists and top 300 winners in the 2018 Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition.

This prestigious art exhibition, now in its 48th year, is dedicated to the educational and artistic advancement of our talented young people in the state of Ohio. From the 11,500 regional entries from the 15 regions, approximately 2,500 are selected to enter the state judging as regional semi-finalists. State jurors then select the top 300 for the actual exhibition, with 25 of the 300 chosen to receive the Governor’s Award of Excellence. Scholarships are offered to seniors by over 30 universities and colleges of art.

The awards ceremony took place at the Riffe Center, Capitol Theatre, Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, April 22.

The school’s top 300 winners include junior Chloe Thompson of Tipp City.

Each top 300 winner earned a $10,000 scholarship to the School of Advertising Art in Kettering, in addition to other scholarships from participating colleges of their choice.

Senior regional semi-finalists include Valerie Baker of Milton-Union and Chloe Thompson of Tipp City.

For more information on the opportunities offered at MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.