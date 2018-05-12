THS to host Elevate the Arts

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools is gearing up for a district-wide event to highlight the extraordinary talents of its students.

The district will host Elevate the Arts on Wednesday, May 16. Tippecanoe High School principal Steve Verhoff brought the idea to Tipp City Schools from his previous district. Last year’s showcase was largely successful. The district is anticipating a strong turnout this year.

“This event is an opportunity to showcase students who excel in the arts and give them the chance to be center stage. We have talented students in the visual, performing, and musical arts who often don’t get the recognition they deserve,” Verhoff said.

The evening features a gallery of framed student artwork. All students in kindergarten to 12th grade currently enrolled in art will have one piece of art on display. Framed art can be purchased for $25.

Students will also take part in musical performances, as well as poetry and literary readings. High school students will present a fashion show that includes designs created in the Fashion Design class.

The Tippecanoe High School Fermatas perform at 5 p.m. Inferno literary readings take place at 5:30 p.m. A fashion show begins at 6:25 p.m. followed by the Tippecanoe High School drumline at 6:40 p.m. Tippecanoe Middle School students read poetry at 7 p.m., followed by the high school band performance at 7:30 p.m.

The free event is open to the public and runs from 5-8 p.m.

Food trucks will be on site and selling their specialties. The participants are members of the Dayton Food Truck Association.