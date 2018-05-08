Tipp City assistant superintendent placed on leave

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Schools assistant superintendent has been placed on paid leave.

School board president Sam Spano confirmed that Assistant Superintendent Galen Gingerich is on a leave of absence, but said he could not discuss the reasons.

Spano said Gingerich was placed on leave about three weeks ago.

“The school district’s practice is to refrain from publicly discussing personnel matters, so we cannot share more details at this time. There are no pending complaints or allegations that Mr. Gingerich has behaved inappropriately or unprofessionally towards any students or staff members,” Superintendent Gretta Kumpf said.

According to Spano, the action was something “the board was made aware of,” but was not an action that required board approval. He added that as assistant superintendent, Gingerich reports directly to the superintendent.

Gingerich was hired as the assistant superintendent in 2015 following Kumpf’s hiring as superintendent. He was previously employed as the principal of Broadway Elementary School for many years.

Gingerich’s responsibilities have been internally assigned during his leave.