Commissioners approve SRO agreements

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners signed off on school resource officer agreements for two local school districts.

The board approved agreements between Bethel Local Schools and Miami East Schools and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The agreement with Bethel is for part-time SRO services during the 2018-19 school year. It includes 80 hours of service per month, alternating weekly between an 18- and 24-hour schedule. The district has agreed to pay $31,362 for the year.

The Bethel school board approved the agreement at their last meeting.

The commissioners approved a three-year agreement with Miami East Schools, beginning in the 2018-19 school year and ending in 2021.

The deputy will provide 40 hours of service per week during the school year. The cost of the agreement begins at $62,724 the first year and increases the next two years.

Deputies will develop a curriculum of instruction about issues that affect teens, including underage drinking, smoking and conflict mediation.

The commissioners also approved the purchase of a workstation treadmill for the Communication Center at a cost of $1,399.

Center Director Jeff Busch asked the commissioners to consider the purchase at a meeting earlier this year, saying it would give staff a chance to get up and move during their long shifts.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

