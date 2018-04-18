Camp Courageous taking registration

MIAMI COUNTY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites children who have lost a loved one to attend Camp Courageous.

Camp Courageous is offered free of charge to children and teens in the Miami County region who are entering grades K-12. Designed to help kids who have lost loved ones, Camp Courageous is similar to other traditional summer camps, offering an array of active outdoor activities, bringing children and teens together to share memories, play, sing, learn and laugh.

Camp Courageous also brings together children who share an experience of loss and offers them the opportunity to grieve, memorialize their loved ones and support each other. Camp Courageous is a safe place for feelings to be expressed and for campers to gain lifelong tools for coping with grief.

Camp Courageous is open to any child or teen in the Miami County region who has experienced the death of a loved one, regardless of whether Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County services have been used.

Camp dates are June 11-15 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Ludlow Falls Camp. To register, call 573-2100