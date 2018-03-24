Accessories on display at museum

TIPP CITY — Take a trip back in time when men and ladies always wore hats. Some men carried canes or walking sticks and some of the ladies liked a parasol to protect them from the sun.

The current display in the Tippecanoe Historical Society Museum features these items, in time to coincide with the upcoming Easter holiday when ladies liked to show off their new Easter bonnets.

On display hats are that belonged to Helen Kyle and Edna Weaver, a parasol donated by Mary Favorite and hat boxes with familiar names. There is also a cane stamped Tipp Motor Sales that belonged to Mutt Hoover and a walking stick stamped Amole Soap Co., Tipp City, Ohio.

Stop in and look over these items, as well as so many other Tipp City related artifacts. The Tippecanoe Historical Museum is located on the southeast corner of Third and Walnut. The hours are Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting), and by appointment.

For further information call Gordon at 667-3051 or Susie at 698-6798.

The Tippecanoe Historical Society is asking for the community’s help in raising funds to replace the roof on the 1929 building that houses its museum. The nearly 89-year-old building needs a new roof, which is estimated to cost more than $8,000.

The museum houses displays of Tipp City history, including school memorabilia, oral history recordings, obituaries, and historical property and genealogy records. The historical society is also involved in education programs with the schools and the community.

Donations may be sent to the Tippecanoe Historical Society, P.O. Box 42, Tipp City.