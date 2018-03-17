Bethel receives STEM grant

BETHEL TWP. — Bethel Local School District is pleased to announce it has received an $8,500.00 STEM grant from the Toshiba America Foundation. Awarded to one of Bethel’s newest science teachers, Stormy Milewski, these funds will support a cross-curricular project-based learning unit involving Environmental Science, Human Anatomy and Chemistry at Bethel High School in Tipp City, Ohio.

This project-based learning unit, titled “Pollution and Waste Management,” will incorporate the work of multiple classes in the science department. The objective for this project is to determine the pollution sources and consequences of said pollutants in the Bethel and Huber Heights communities, and formulate environmental friendly solutions that the community can use.

“It’s great to see Mrs. Milewski create projects that require students to think ‘outside the box’ and create solutions for pollution management in our local areas. This makes learning relevant and beneficial for both students and the community,” Superintendent Ginny Potter said.

Toshiba America Foundation’s grants fund projects designed by individual classroom teachers. This direct-to-teacher approach brings immediate results. Milewski will be able to change the way she teaches science because the grant supports 21st Century Learning, involving hands-on experiments and inquiry-based approaches. Grants like these make the classroom a more exciting place for both teachers and students.

Founded in 1990 with support from Toshiba Corporation and the Toshiba American Group Companies, Toshiba America Foundation (TAF) is a non-profit grant making organization dedicated to helping classroom teachers make STEM learning fun and successful for K to 12 students in U.S. schools. TAF grants support public and nonprofit private schools through the United States. For more information, please visit: www.toshiba.com/taf