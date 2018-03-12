Bethel board approves teachers contract

BETHEL TWP. — The Bethel board of education voted Monday night to approve a contract with the Bethel Education Association that reinstates step increases for veteran teachers.

The teachers have worked for six months without a contract. The new contract will last through 2021.

According to district treasurer Tammy Emrick, reinstates three step increases for teachers who have been with the district since 2011. The remaining step increases will be reinstated over the next few years for teachers who have been with the district since the step freeze.

The board also discussed a concealed carry policy approved by the previous board. Two staff members have been trained in an emergency response program, which was described as “stringent” and “exclusive” by board members Todd Wright and Jacob King. According to superintendent Ginny Potter, six staff members will be trained by the end of the years.

She asked the board to consider allowing some staff members to carry weapons during the school day and not keep them locked in a biometric safe.

King clarified that those staff members would not be teachers in classrooms.

The two-part program will also include medical training for staff members.