Tipp council amends tax code

TIPP CITY — Last Tuesday, the Tipp City council voted to amend the city’s tax code in accordance with the State of Ohio’s 2017 budget bill.

The city joined a number of other Ohio communities last year in a lawsuit challenging the state’s budget bill, which included an option for municipal net profit tax to be filed electronically through the Ohio Business Gateway.

The case is currently pending in the Franklin County Court of Common Please and while a decision is expected soon, the budget bill requires communities to adopt the code amendments by Feb. 28, or risk losing the ability to collect their own municipal income taxes.

The ordinance, which was passed as an emergency, will amend the city’s tax code to include the changes from the state. In a memo to the city manager, Finance Director John Green said the code revisions could be removed later if the lawsuit is successful. Mayor Joe Gibson and Councilman Tom Merritt voted no.

In other business, council approved the annexation of about 1.2 acres from Monroe Township to the city. The property will be used to construct a car wash and service building for the Dave Arbogast car dealership.

Council also voted in favor of participating financially in the county’s hazardous materials program. The city will contribute $2,860 to fund a part-time hazardous materials coordinator.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

