Tipp schools host facilities forum

TIPP CITY — Touching on school safety, potential upgrades to current buildings, and funding for future projects, Tipp City schools hosted a community forum Tuesday night.

The event, attended by about 100 parents, teachers and other community members, was held to present information about the district’s facility needs and gather community feedback

According to Superintendent Gretta Kumpf, the district’s buildings range in age from 14 years old, Tippecanoe High School, to 102 years old, the old Tipp Central. Central is used for storage and the Tipp City Enrichment Program.

Broadway Elementary School, built in 1952, is being held together by tie rods, Director of Services Gary Pfister said. On the other hand, buildings like L.T. Ball Intermediate, 44 years old, and Tippecanoe Middle School, 54 years old, could be updated and used for another 20-25 years, he said.

He introduced a plan to use permanent improvement money to make major updates to those two buildings, including HVAC work, roofing projects, new lighting, and safety and security upgrades. That would be paired with a possible future bond issue, at a time and dollar amount to be determined, to build a new K-3 facility.

In March 2016, voters rejected a bond issues to build a new kindergarten through third grade facility on the current Broadway site. The measure was rejected 63 percent to 37 percent.

The forum then turned into small group discussion before regrouping to share questions about the proposal. Attendees raised questions about state funding, what would happen if the bond issue were to fail again, district growth, and security.