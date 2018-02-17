Carrington coming to Hobart

TROY — On Thursday, May 17 at 8 p.m. Rodney Carrington will perform at Hobart Arena.

Carrington’s multifaceted performance will combine music and stand-up comedy.

Tickets are now on sale and available at the Hobart Arena box office, 225 Adams St., online at www.hobartarena.com or by phone at (937) 339-2911. Box office hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5p.m.

Tickets will be available at prices of $25, $35, $45 and $65.

Carrington is a singer, comedian, writer and actor. Since his first major label comedy CD in 1998, Carrington has been making people laugh with jokes about life in his 40s. Though Carrington has appeared in several national television shows, such as his own television sitcom, “Rodney,” the stage is where he said he really connects with his audience. In recent years, Carrington has become well known for his Netflix special “Here Comes The Truth,” along with his accompanying CD, which was No. 1 on iTunes charts.

Visit www.rodneycarrington.com and www.facebook.com/rodneycarrington/ for the latest news and tour information.