One possible origin of the Red Devils name

Photo courtesy of the Tippecanoe Historical Society

The above picture is of the Cincinnati & Lake Erie high-speed inter urban car No. 119. It was capable of traveling at 90 mph Its nickname was “The Red Devil” and it ran on the tracks through Tipp. There has been debate as to whether it is why the Tipp athletic teams got the name of Tipp City Red Devils. It was fast and demanded high performance.

