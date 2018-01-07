UVMC to host Parkinson’s Disease seminar

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) will host a Delay the Disease™ Seminar on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the UVMC Physician Office Building Lower Level Conference rooms.

Guest speakers will be David Zid, BA, ACE, APG, and Jackie Russell, RN, BSN, CNOR, co-founders of Delay the Disease™ — a life-changing, evidence-based fitness and mobility program that originated in Columbus, Ohio.

Also speaking will be Mary Feldman, DO, neurologist with the Premier Health Clinical Neuroscience Institute, who is Board certified in neurology and movement disorders.

Delay the Disease™ is designed to empower those living with Parkinson’s disease by optimizing their physical function and helping to delay the progression of symptoms. It can help to:

Proactively push back against overall disease progression using dedicated exercise therapies targeting Parkinson’s symptoms

Empower the patient to take control of the disease with daily exercise

Enhance participants’ lives physically, functionally and emotionally

Restore participants’ hope, confidence and optimism

The Jan. 20 seminar is free and open to the public. Space is limited. To register, call Carefinders at (866) 608-FIND, or register online at UVMC.com.

Delay the Disease™ classes will be offered at UVMC beginning in March. For more information, call (937) 440-7152.