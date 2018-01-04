Welcome, New Year’s Baby

TROY — Miami County’s first baby of 2018 was welcomed into the world when Jayden Shawn Magato was born at 8:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Jayden weighed in at 4 pounds and 9 ounces, and was 17 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Daniel Dilworth.

He is the first child born to Cody Magato and Lara Messler-Magoto, of Tipp City, who have been together for 12 years. Both graduated from Tipp City High School, in 2008 and 2010, respectively.

Magato works in landscape maintenance and snow removal, and expressed the motivation that Jayden’s birth has given him for the future, indicating a desire to return to school for landscape architecture.

“It’s so different waiting on him to arrive versus him finally being here,” Magoto said. “It’s really made me feel the need to step up and be Mr. Superdad. I feel very motivated.”

Born about a month before his due date, Jayden has received attention in UVMC’s Special Care Nursery.

“He’s had some trouble taking to his bottle, and his sugar levels were low at first,” Messler-Magato said. “They had to put him on fluids in order to get his sugar levels up, and make sure that he starts eating like he should. His levels are more balanced now, so he’s doing much better. We’re hoping he’ll be in our room from here on out.”

“The staff has absolutely been the biggest help,” Magato said. “They’ve just been awesome.”

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Jayden Shawn Magoto poses for the first time with parents Cody Magato and Lara Messler-Magato at Upper Valley Medical Center on Wednesday.

First child for Tipp City couple

By Cody Willoughby cwilloughby@troydailynews.com

Reach Cody Willoughby at cwilloughby@troydailynews.com.

