Springmeade, Koester meeting challenges of lung diseases

TIPP CITY — SpringMeade Health Center and Koester Pavilion teams are implementing new strategies to meet the challenges of lung diseases in the community. In October, Upper Valley Medical Center respiratory therapists began consulting for respiratory care at both facilities.

SpringMeade Health Center and Koester Pavilion are both affiliates of Premier Health. SpringMeade Health Center is located in Tipp City, and Koester Pavilion is located between Piqua and Troy on the campus of Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC).

“Upper Valley Medical Center respiratory therapists provide consulting services for our patients to enhance the level of care being provided by our respiratory care teams of physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, registered dieticians, and social worker already in place. Our primary goal is to provide consistent, quality care for our patients who are diagnosed with COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), pneumonia, pulmonary fibrosis, chronic bronchitis, emphysema, asthma, and other restrictive lung diseases,” said India Chrisman-Williams, LNHA, Regional Vice President of Operations for AdCare Health Systems, Inc. which manages SpringMeade Health Center and Koester Pavilion. “Our entire team approach will help reduce our patients’ risk for readmission back to the hospital due to pulmonary complications and return them to home breathing easier.”

Chronic lung disease, particularly COPD, is one of the major causes of readmission back to the hospital. November was COPD Awareness Month. COPD is a lung disease that can limit airflow. COPD affects the elasticity of the lungs making it very difficult to breathe. COPD symptoms include: cough, excessive mucus production, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, wheezing, tightness in the chest, fatigue, cyanosis, and hemoptysis.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Koester and SpringMeade respiratory care collaborative teams to help improve patients’ lives through the management of chronic lung diseases,” added Brian Schulze, director of cardiopulmonary services at UVMC.

SpringMeade Health Center and Koester Pavilion both offer short-term rehab services and long-term care, including memory care, and accept Medicare, Medicaid, and most insurance. To learn more about SpringMeade Health Center, please call 937-667-7500 or visit on the web at www.springmeadehealthcenter.com. To learn more about Koester Pavilion, call 937-440-7663 or visit on the web at www.koesterpavilion.com.

Caption of picture: Whitney Harner, Certified Nurse Practitioner at Internal Medicine Associates, Inc.; Brian Schulze, Director of Cardiopulmonary Services at UVMC; and Darlene Swords, Rehab Unit Nurse Manager at SpringMeade Health Center.