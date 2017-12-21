Trustees renew fire, EMS contracts

MONROE TOWNSHIP — The Monroe Township Trustees renewed a three-year contract with the Tipp City Fire Department at the board’s meeting on Dec. 18. This contract takes effect Jan. 1, 2018 and totals $248,665.80 with payments of $41,444.30 made twice a year over the three-year contract term. The board also agreed to a three-year contract with the Tipp City EMS, which also begins on Jan. 1, 2018, and the township’s total will be $525,204.00 with payments of $43,767.00 paid quarterly over the three years.

In other business, the board approved an expenditure of funds for its portion of a storm water project through the Miami County Engineer’s Office on Meadow Drive, a township road, totaling $8,100. The engineer’s office has designed an engineering solution to resolve a flooding issue on Meadow Drive that has been on-going for a number of years.

Bill payment made at the township Monday night meeting totaled $55,518.41, and it was announced the township’s year-end business meeting has been set for 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 in the township meeting room.

The maintenance staff has been hauling and filling bins with road salt, dirt and gravel in preparation of road and cemetery needs through the winter season.

Township offices and maintenance facilities will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 in holiday observance of Christmas Day and also on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, for New Year’s Day. A reorganization and regular township meeting in January will then shift from a Monday meeting to Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. The second meeting of the month will also shift to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 as the third Monday in January is Martin Luther King Day holiday. All board meetings are held in the township meeting room at 6 E. Main St., Tipp City.