Troy resident receives grant to help with degree

MIAMI COUNTY — Recinda Reynolds of Troy has received a Program for Continuing Education Grant from the P.E.O. Chapter DY of Troy-Tipp City.

Reynolds is the mother of three who is workinh to break the chain of poverty and be a role model for her children. All her life she has dreamed of becoming a nurse. Reynolds was a high school dropout who obtained her GED at the age of 30. Since then, she has obtained her STNA (State Certified Nursing Assistant) and then LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse) licenses. And she is now within two semesters of graduating with an degree in Nursing.

With this degree in hand, Reynolds will be able to obtain her Registered Nursing License and will be able to gain employment that will allow her to leave poverty behind.

As a recipient for the Program for Continuing Education Grant, Reynolds will receive a grant to assist in paying for one of those last two semesters. The Program for Continuing Education grant is a need-based grant designated for women who have had to take a break in obtaining their education for a period of time.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded Jan. 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is a philanthropic and educational organization interested in bringing to women increased opportunities for higher education. There are approximately 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada with nearly 240,000 active members. Chapter DY was organized in Troy and Tipp City in 1972.