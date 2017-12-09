Dog licenses now on sale for 2018

MIAMI COUNTY — Dog licenses for 2018 are now available, according to the Miami County Animal Shelter.

Dog licenses are available online at https://www.doglicenses.us/OH/Miami; at the auditor’s office, located at 201 W. Main St., Troy; and at the Miami County Animal Shelter, located at 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Mail-in applications also are available on the website for both dog and kennel owners.

About licensing:

All dogs more than 3 months of age must be licensed.

The standard licensing period runs Dec. 1 to Jan. 31.

License applications after Jan. 31 are subject to a late penalty.

Licenses may not be transferred from one dog to another.

Licenses purchased are non-refundable.

A dog may be licensed for a term of one year, three years, or permanently.

The costs of new dog licenses are as follows (online purchases are subject to a per-item convenience fee, indicated as “online fee.”):

• 2018 one-year license:

– Base Fee: $16

– Online Fee: $2.25

– Total: $18.25

• 2018 three-year license

– Base Fee: $48

– Online Fee: $3.75

– Total: $51.75

• 2018 permanent license

– Base Fee: $160

– Online Fee: $9.75

– Total: $169.75

To renew a license, the base fee is $16; online, a $2.25 fee is added for a total of $18.25. Three-year and permanent licenses are available as renewal options.

Online purchases are payable with American Express, Discover, Mastercard and Visa credit cards.

Proceeds from license sales support the Animal Shelter and the issuance of licenses. They are often the sole support for day-to-day operations at the sahelter.

Licenses are sent via postal mail. Allow up to 10 business days for processing and delivery.

All registrations are subject to review. Knowingly providing false or misleading information can result in penalty, fine or prosecution under the law.