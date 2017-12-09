Winners named in recycled ornament contest

MIAMI COUNTY — Students from across the county again participated in this year’s recycled ornament contest, sponsored by the Miami County Solid Waste District.

The annual contest asks students to create Christmas ornaments using recyclable materials. The contest is judged on creativity, reuse of materials, and recycle-ability of materials.

This year, students from five schools in grades in grades kindergarten through eighth grade submitted ornaments, sending in a tree made from upcycled plastic forks, some amazing origami work, a tree constructed from paper towel tubes, and snowmen made of cans, bottles and bottle caps.

The winners are as follows:

• Grades K-2

First place: Brad Hirsh, from Mrs. Renegar’s SEARCH class at Milton-Union, for a bubble wrap candle.

Second place: Katie Munay, from Mrs. Renegar’s SEARCH class at Milton-Union, for a recycled angel.

Third place: Caleb Werling, from Mrs. Renegar’s SEARCH class at Milton-Union, for a recycled snowman.

• Grades 3-5

First place: Bryson Wray, from Mrs. Stewart’s third grade class at Cookson Elementary, for a pop bottle sleigh.

Second place: Ainsley Stanforth, from Mrs. Stewart’s third grade class at Cookson Elementary, for a plastic bottle-top Minnie Mouse.

Third place: Brooke Davis, from Mrs. Wise’s fourth grade class at Concord Elementary, for a painted CD ornament.

Honorable mention: Violet Partin, from Mrs. Stewart’s third grade class at Cookson Elementary, for a plastic fork Christmas tree.

Honorable mention: Gavin Kalmar, from Mrs. Stewart’s third grade class at Cookson Elementary, for his recycle monster.

• Grades 6-8

First place: Tori Ricks, from Mr. Wick’s class at Troy Junior High School, for an origami creation.

Second place: Josie Romick, from Mr. Wick’s class at Troy Junior High School, for a paper-towel-tube Grinch.

Third place: Gracie Anderson, from Mrs. Eilerman’s sixth grade class at Covington Elementary, for a light bulb reindeer.

Honorable mention: Hayden Barker, from Mrs. Eilerman’s sixth grade class at Covington Elementary, for an upcycled hair brush hedgehog.

Honorable mention: Gunner Kimmel, Mrs. Eilerman’s sixth grade class at Covington Elementary, for a snow globe cross ornament.

For more information about the Miami County Solid Waste District, and to check out photos of the students’ ornaments, visit www.miamicountyrecycles.org.