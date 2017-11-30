Commissioners OK annexation petition

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections received approval for their purchase of petition verification software from the county commissioners, who also approved an annexation petition at their meeting Thursday.

The Board of Elections voted last week to purchase software that will improve the efficiency of the petition filing process.

“These modules will help with the petition process and the accuracy with which we do this,” Board of Elections Deputy Director Luke Scott said.

That system will allow the board to keep track of their decisions and reasoning regarding petitions in a database, such as which signatures on petitions were deemed invalid and why they were deemed invalid.

“Staff will be the ultimate deciding factor on the validity of any signature,” Scott said.

The modules will also track the terms of elected officials and help with the accuracy of those public records as well, he added.

The verification system will cost $3,500 and the modules $5,500 and will be purchased from Triad Governmental Systems.

The board also approved a petition to annex approximately 1.2 acres of land in Monroe Township to Tipp City.

The petition was filed on behalf of Dave Arbogast and would bring a portion of his property into the city. He is planning to build a car wash and service building that would straddle the limits between the city and the township, Assistant City Manager Brad Vath said. The building needs to be entirely in one jurisdiction.

Sanitary sewer service to the property is provided by the county, while the city provides water services. All other services would be provided by the city, Vath said.

The board also authorized the purchase of software upgrades for the Miami County Communication Center at a total cost of $22,035.

“It’s upgrading the software for the mapping, which hasn’t been upgraded for the seven years that we’ve had the system. So it gets us up to the most current version,” said Jeff Busch, director of the Communication Center.

The commissioners also approved the purchase of six standard licenses for Microsoft Office at a cost of $1,530 for the center and a new laptop to replace the director’s current computer at a cost of $2,039.

