Tipp home tours slated for Saturday

TIPP CITY — The Christmas in the Village home tour, a longstanding Tipp City holiday tradition, will be held once again this Saturday.

The annual tour showcases some of the historic homes on Walnut, West Main and North Third Streets. Each home is decorated for the holidays to reflect the styles and traditions of each homeowner, and will feature tablescaping by a professional interior designer from the Dayton Society of Interior Designers.

The self-guided tour of nine homes, located just north of the historic downtown, runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

According to event co-chair Catresa Bourelle and committee member Lauryn Bayliff, the tradition began in the 1970s and lasted through the early 1990s. After a hiatus, the tour returned in 2009.

Beyond putting on a festive display for the holidays, the event also supports many local organizations.

“The most important thing to know about the home tour is that it is an all volunteer run event and the proceeds from the tour are gifted back to local community organizations,” Bayliff said.

Since 2009, the home tour has donated more than $73,000 to local charities and non-profit organizations including the Boy Scouts, Downtown Tipp City, Tippecanoe Historical Society, Tipp-Monroe Community Services and the Tipp City Library, she added.

Visitors to each home will enjoy the holiday decorations and have a chance to learn about the history of each home and talk to the designers. Each year, visitors come from all over the Miami Valley, across the county and from just down the street to enjoy this holiday tradition.

Many of this year’s homes are more than 100 years old, including a two-story brick home on East Walnut Street that was owned for a time by Mordecai Clark, the son of Tippecanoe’s founder John Clark. It is currently owned by Ray and Guustie Alvarado.

Another home on the tour was built in 1895 by Lewis Sheets, whose goal was to build the tallest and biggest home in town with the largest porch.

On West Walnut Street, one home on the tour was more recently built. Jordan and Emma McKenzie are the newest owners of a home that was built in 2014 to replace the original structure, which was destroyed in a fire.

The event showcases a different neighborhood every year, which is typically selected when a homeowner expresses interest in participating, organizers said. Once one homeowner commits, volunteers canvass the neighborhood for other participants. Several homes are already committed for the 2018 tour.

While touring homes at their own pace, guests will hear Christmas music from strolling musicians, including local choirs.

Tickets for the event are still available online, or stop in at Tipp Monroe Community Services, Bodega Wine & Specialty Foods Market, Greenfire Bistro, Harrison’s Restaurant, Hock’s Pharmacy, Home Comfort Gallery in Troy, Hotel Gallery or Sugden Furniture to pick them up. Tickets are $20 in advance.

Tour tickets may be purchased for $25 on the day of the event at The Hotel Gallery Gathering Room located at 101 E. Main St.

For more information, visit www.tippchristmasinthevillage.com.

