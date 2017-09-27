Tipp City, Milton-Union review state report cards

TIPP CITY — The release of state report card data has the Tipp City and Milton-Union school districts celebrating successes in some areas and taking a closer look at areas that did not score as highly.

The report cards use student performance on state tests to assign letter grades to districts in areas including Achievement, K-3 Literacy, Progress, Gap Closing, graduation rates, and college and career readiness.

Districts will not receive comprehensive letter grades until 2018.

“It doesn’t tell you a lot of things about what a district does. It does tell you test scores,” Tipp City’s Assistant Superintendent Galen Gingerich said.

Milton-Union Superintendent Brad Ritchey said that some in the community pay close attention to report card ratings, but noted that “stakeholders are typically interested in other aspects of Milton-Union Schools.”

Tipp City Exempted Village Schools

Tipp City schools Superintendent Gretta Kumpf described the district’s scores as “respectable,” but added that there is room for improvement in many areas.

She also noted that the district’s scores rank them as one of the top school districts in the area.

“It shows that 54 percent of the state received a D or below,” she said of the district’s C in Achievement. “It is respectable, but we want to do more.”

Tipp City schools received a B grade for the Performance Index, which is part of a larger Achievement component. The other measure, Indicators Met, shows how many students are passing the state tests. In that category, Tipp City received a 50 percent, a D.

Kumpf noted that for many of the indicators where the district fell short, the scores were just shy of the 80 percent passage rate required — like in seventh grade English Language Arts, where the district scored 79.9 percent. She added that the state again changed the threshold for the passage rate required of the Indicators Met category, raising it to 80 percent.

The district also received B grades in K-3 Literacy, Progress, which looks at student growth compared to past performances, and gap closing, which shows how well different student populations perform; and in preparation for success, which looks at student SAT and ACT scores, the number of honors diplomas earned, and the number of students that earn an industry-recognized credential.

As part of the K-3 Literacy component, 100 percent of Tipp City third graders met the Third Grade Reading Guarantee requirements for promotion to fourth grade.

Kumpf also called the district’s A for its graduation rate “stellar,” with a 97 percent four-year graduation rate and a 99.5 percent five-year graduation rate.

Milton-Union Exempted Village Schools

Milton-Union received the following grades: Achievement — C, including C in Performance Index and F in Indicators Met; Gap Closing — B; K-3 Literacy — C; Progress — F; Graduation Rate — A; and Prepared for Success — D.

Ritchey highlighted improvements in the district’s Performance Index scores over last year.

“In terms of performance on all tests and as a measure of our general academic health, our PI score suggests we performed better than a majority of school districts, but we still could do more,” he said. “We obviously want more of our children to demonstrate their proficiency and readiness.”

While the district expects to demonstrate progress and student growth from year-to-year, he noted that district administrators were apprehensive about how the electronic administration of state assessments would affect student test results, something that might have contributed to the district’s Progress F grade. That component looks at the growth students are making based on past performance.

“There are certainly other reasons for our poor performance in this area, and we continue to study our data,” he said.

He also highlighted the district’s K-3 Literacy grade, which also showed that 93.8 of third graders meeting Third Grade Reading Guarantee requirements for promotion to fourth grade

Ritchey said the district is also very interested in the preparation component. The district received a D in the Prepared for Success component, which collects data on student SAT and ACT scores, honors diplomas, Advanced Placement participation and the number of students that earn an industry credentials.

The district has a 45.8 percent ACT participation rate and 15 percent of graduates earn an honors diploma. The district had a 6.2 percent Advanced Placement participation rate, but has recently expanded its AP options for high school students.

“We made a choice to administer the PSAT, increase AP offerings, and partner with The College Board. We believe in rigor and challenge for all children to promote college and career readiness,” he said.

District administration is also pleased with its graduation rate, with its A grade reflecting a 97 percent four-year graduation rate and a 96 percent five-year graduation rate. Ritchey credited the district’s student transition program, Freshman Focus, for “dramatically” boosting the graduation rate since its inception.

For more information about the report cards, visit www.eportcard.education.ohio.gov.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia at cfox@troydailynews.com.

Reach Cecilia at cfox@troydailynews.com.