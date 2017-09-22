First Tippecanoe Athletic Hall of Fame class announced

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Athletic Department is proud to announce the Inaugural Class of the Tippecanoe Athletic Hall of Fame. Seven individuals will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 6p.m., at the Tippecanoe High School.

The Hall of Fame was established to identify and honor, in a permanent manner, individuals who exhibited high ethical standards and integrity while achieving excellence in high school athletics, as well as others who have distinguished themselves by virtue of exemplary contributions to the advancement of interscholastic athletics at Tippecanoe.

2017 Hall of Fame Inductees:

• Philip Hiatt, Class of 1965 — Football, Basketball, Baseball

• Thomas Rogers, Class of 1965 — Cross Country, Basketball, Baseball

• Dale Pittenger, Class of 1968 — Football, Basketball, Track

• Jeff Rawlins, Class of 1976 — Cross Country and Track

• Kelley Rickard, Class of 1981 — Tennis

• Carl “Kipp” Huntsberger, Class of 1998 — Golf, Basketball, Baseball

• Tom Rettig — Ohio Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame 2009