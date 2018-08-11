Puttering around town

Cody Willoughby | Weekly Record Herald

Ian Kucharski, 4, of Dayton scores a hole-in two, as Audra, Eliot, and Kevin Kucharski look on, at Sam & Ethel’s during “Putt-Putt Through Tipp” in Tipp City on Friday, Aug. 3. The event was hosted by Downtown Tipp City and featured the participation of seventeen local businesses, who each provided a custom miniature golf green. For more information on Downtown Tipp City events, visit www.downtowntippcity.org.