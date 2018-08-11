Posted on by

A day of art in the park


Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald A puppeteer from the Soot Theatre Company in a wearable puppet delighted crowds during the Art in the Park and Children’s Art Adventure last weekend. Zoot is a theatrical design company, specializing in puppets and masks.

Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald

