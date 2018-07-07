Tipp City donor keeps paying it forward

DAYTON — Tipp City donor Paul “Jack” Westcott is a career aerospace electronics engineer who takes pride in making personal commitments and staying dedicated over the long haul. That’s why after making his milestone 200th lifetime blood donation – the equivalent of 25 gallons – on June 19 at the Dayton Community Blood Center, his first thought was about sharing the news with his oldest living aunt.

“I’d kind of like my aunt, Anne Ollar in Sandusky, to see it,” he said. “She’ll be 100 years old in November!”

For Jack, his aunt’s milestone birthday puts his milestone donation in perspective. “I’m happy to be healthy enough to do this,” he said. “A lot of people can’t for a number of reasons. We who are should do it.”

Jack began donating in 1970 when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. “The Vietnam War was winding down and they sent me to Germany,” he said. He first visited the Miami Valley in 1967 for an engineering co-op at Wright Patterson Air Force Base while studying electrical engineering at the University of Detroit.

“After I got out of the Army I came back to work at the base, and started donating with CBC,” he said. “Over the years, I donated some, but in the last 15 to 20 years it’s been about six times a year.”

In the early years Jack donated often at St. Peter Catholic Church, and lately he will donate occasionally at Ginghamsburg Church in Tipp City. But most of his regular whole blood donations have been at the Dayton CBC. He reached his milestone with his third donation of 2018.

Jack planned to celebrate by going out to lunch with his wife Pat. They’ve been married 20 years and have two sons, a granddaughter and a great-grandson.

Jack’s career includes 36 years working for the USAF and 15 additional years for aerospace electronics companies. He’s currently a corporate consultant for Defense Engineering Corporation in Beavercreek. He remains dedicated to his work, and his donating.

“If you’re fortunate enough to do this, you’ve got to pay it forward,” he said. “I’m not going to stop – but I probably won’t make another 200!”

That’s Jack’s opinion now, but his Aunt Anne may tell him to hang in there.

https://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/07/web1_Paul-Jack-Westcott-100-LTD.jpg