Ludlow Falls child receives special gift

LUDLOW FALLS — Two-year-old River Anderson, of Ludlow Falls, received a special surprise on his March 4 birthday thanks to the Casey Cares Foundation.

River, who has spinal muscular atrophy, is the 6,157th child to receive a birthday present from Casey Cares.

“Our birthday program is especially important to us because we know how critical each birthday is to children who are fighting for their lives every day,” said Casey Cares founder and executive director Casey Baynes.

Casey Cares is a non-profit organization which serves critically ill kids like River in eight states and Washington, D.C. Founded in 2000, Casey Cares provides a birthday gift delivery to every child enrolled in their programs.

More than 20,000 children are diagnosed with a critical illness every year. Casey Cares serves families with children battling everything from cancer to sickle cell disease to cystic fibrosis. In nearly two decades, Casey Cares has provided thousands of families opportunities to participate in group parties, athlete meet-and-greets, and sporting event and museum trips. The organization also provides at-home movie and PJ nights when kiddos are too sick to go out.

River and his family have participated in six uplifting activities since June 2018. Besides his birthday, the family has also enjoyed movies and concessions at Regal, King’s Island with parking passes, Marvel Live, Disney On Ice, and Jurassic Quest.