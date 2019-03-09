M-U to address online safety

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union Schools will address the issue of internet safety and offer information to families at an upcoming meeting.

The second in a series of parent engagement sessions is set from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, in the schools’ media center. The other session focus on different aspects of mental and emotional well-being.

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy Warren Edmondson will facilitate the session, and will discuss ways to empower children to make good decisions when using technology and social media.

According to Milton-Union Superintendent Brad Ritchey, “schools can and should be involved in promoting the responsible use of technology.”

“Along with parents, guardians, and caregivers as partners, schools help guide and inform young people to be responsible seekers and consumers of information,” he added.

The district recently sent home a message about the “Momo challenge,” which has been reported as a viral internet hoax by media outlets like NPR and The New York Times. The challenge, which was alleged to send frightening images and violent messages to children, has sparked discussions of internet safety.

“We hope this session helps us further engage our community members in meaningful discussion regarding the safe and responsible use of technology, the Internet, and information sources,” Ritchey said.

On April 11 and May 7, a two-part session will discuss supporting children in their attention to mental and emotional needs and how to seek help.

Child care assistance will be provided so that parents, guardians, and caregivers with younger children may attend. Light refreshments will be served during all sessions. Attendees will also be entered into a prize drawing.

For more information, contact the schools at (937) 884-7910.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

