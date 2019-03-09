Tipp, Milton MVCTC students honored

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center has recognized three local students for their recent achievements.

The Diesel Power Technologies team of Austin Jackson (a Tipp City junior) and Jacob Phelps (a Valley View senior) won the Ohio FFA Ag Power Diagnostics Career Development Event (CDE) on Friday, March 1, at the University of Northwest Ohio in Lima.

For the contest, the team is required to troubleshot two mechanical problems in each of five tractors. They had to identify the problems and fix them in less than 20 minutes. Before the contest, they took a test over tractor maintenance and repair.

Austin and Jacob will be recognized at the State FFA Convention on May 3, in Columbus.

Graphic Commercial Art student Valerie Baker (Milton-Union) won a Silver Key award at the 2019 Miami Valley Regional Scholastic Art Awards ceremony held Saturday, Feb. 23, at K12 Gallery and TEJAS in Dayton. It featured more than 350 award-winning works from over 1,400 submitted works created by students in grades 7-12 and attending schools in the Miami Valley.

The Scholastics Art and Writing Awards are the longest-running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teens in the U.S. and the largest source of scholarships for young artists and writers. The awards have an impressive roster of past winners including Andy Warhol, Truman Capote, John Baldessari, Sylvia Plath, Phillip Pearlstein, John Currin, and Robert Redford.

Hannah Fugate, a Milton-Union senior in the Early Childhood Education program, was named one of MVCTC’s students of the month for January.

Hannah is a responsible, hard-worker, and is always pleasant to everyone. She works independently and often offers to help her peers. She provides quality work and does an excellent job working with the preschoolers. She has great attendance, missing only half-day this year. Hannah is also involved in tennis and dance at Milton Union.