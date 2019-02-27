Tipp City Legion makes donations

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 recently presented $8,000 in donations to four area charities.

Every year the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 makes donations to local charities that provide services to veterans, individuals and families in the area, along with charitable programs sponsored by the American Legion.

This year Post 586 selected the American Legion Gifts for Yanks Program, since they provide services, equipment and other amenities needed by veterans in VA hospitals.

The Miami County Hospice was also selected because of the comfort and support they provide to local individuals and families in the most trying of times when comfort and understanding are critical.

Post 586 also selected the Tipp City/Troy Salvation Army. Services provided by this organization benefit local individuals and families in need.

This is the fourth year that the post is sponsoring scholarships for our veteran member’s sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, etc. These scholarships will help them to continue their education and become productive members of our communities.