Chamber announces award recipients

TROY — The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce held their annual Holiday Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at The Crystal Room with over 230 in attendance. This annual meeting for the Chamber provides an opportunity to highlight member businesses and honor award recipients.

For many years, the Chamber has presented the top community business and citizen honors at the Holiday Gala. This year, the recipients include:

• Outstanding Citizen of the Year, Dee Gillis

• Young Professional of the Year, Pastor Rachel Billups

• Business of the Year, Randall Residence – Tammy Wick

• Small Business of the Year, Glaser Softwater, Inc. – Jon Glaser

Member businesses were recognized that celebrated a milestone anniversary in 2018. Congratulations to these area businesses that have been in business for many years:

• Field Property Management, 10 years in business

• Miami County Dental Clinic, 10 years in business

• Royal Crest Agency, 25 years in business

• Pro-Trim of Ohio, 30 years in business

• Thrivent Financial, 30 years in business

• Hospice of Miami County, 35 years in business

• Cotterman & Company, Inc., 40 years in business

• Edison Community College, 45 years in business

• Tipp City Foundation, 75 years in business

• United Way of Miami County, 75 years in business

• Tipp City Public Library, 95 years in business

• Favorite Insurance, 120 years in business

• Greenville Federal Bank, 135 years in business

• Ginghamsburg Church, 155 years in business

The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce is recognized as the principal resource for business development in the community. For additional information on the Tipp City Chamber, contact Liz Sonnanstine, Executive Director, at (937) 667-8300 or at liz@tippcitychamber.org.