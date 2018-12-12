Local agent earns donation for Blue Star Mothers

TIPP CITY — The Blue Star Mothers of Dayton has been awarded $2,000 by Hamler-Gingrich Insurance in Tipp City through the Safeco Insurance Change Agents program.

Hamler-Gingrich Insurance was awarded the $2,000 as a participant in the Safeco Insurance Change Agents campaign and the donation will be made to the Blue Star Mothers of Dayton. The Change Agents program rewards independent agents whose volunteer efforts make a difference in their communities.

The Blue Star Mothers of Dayton is a nonprofit organization dedicated to sending care packages to deployed active duty military as well as supporting local veterans through events and programs at the VA.

Crystal Fox of Hamler-Gingrich Insurance was one of two agents nationwide who garnered the most attention on social media for their charitable efforts related to support troops and veterans in order to receive the $2,000 donation from Safeco Insurance. Agents were selected by submitting photos of their passion project, and 10 finalists were chosen. A Facebook album on the Safeco Insurance page was then created for a public voting contest. The two agents that received the most likes and comments on their photos are recognized nationally as Change Agents.

“Independent agents give back in all kinds of ways: As insurance professionals, they serve as trusted advisors to help people protect what matters most. As agency owners, many provide jobs and other benefits to the community,” said Aimee Long, Safeco Insurance Southwest Ohio Territory Manager. “The Change Agents program recognizes agent’s passion projects to support causes and organizations that are meaningful to them.”

Blue Star Mothers of Dayton crafts and sends specialty packages to deployed troops containing essential everyday items from shaving tools and toothpaste, to nonperishable foods such as protein powder and peanut butter, to holiday favorites like hot chocolate. The awarded $2,000 funds will be used to help pay postage on over 160 of these care packages this holiday season.

To learn more about Blue Star Mothers and how you can help today, please visit www.bluestarmothersdayton.com.

For more information about how independent agents give back and make a difference in their local communities visit www.safeco.com/agents-community and www.facebook.com/SafecoInsurance.