Tipp council OKs restroom funds

TIPP CITY — At their recent meeting, the Tipp City Council authorized the payment of up to $285,000 to the Tipp City school district for the construction of a restroom facility in City Park.

Council voted to amend the city’s operating budget to account for the expense, including transfers from the general fund and the capital improvement fund.

The restrooms will be used by both stadium patrons and visitors to City Park.

The city originally appropriated $150,000 for its portion of the project, but due to changes in the construction estimate, that amount needed to be supplemented by an additional $135,000.

A letter from City Manager Tim Eggleston said that the city is being asked to fund two-thirds of the restroom construction because the restrooms will be expected to be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. year round. He added that the money will not be spent until the full amount needed to construct the facility has been raised.

Mayor Joe Gibson also presented a proclamation in honor of the Tipp City Seniors new center to TCS members including Ruth Reinhard, John Berk and Dee Gillis.

The more than 180 member organization outgrew its previous home on South First Street, raised funds and passed a levy to fund a new center, which is located at 528 N. Hyatt St.

Council also authorized an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for the reconstruction of State Route 571 just east of the Great Miami River Bikeway.

The city has received a $1.5 million grant for the project, which is expected to begin in late 2020.

Council also approved an ODOT agreement for the widening of County Road 25-A between the Meijer property line and the Interstate 75 ramps, which is also scheduled for late 2020. The city received a $1.33 million grant for this project.

