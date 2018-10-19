Library levy renewal on ballot

TIPP CITY — Appearing on the ballot in November will be a 5-year, .75 mill renewal levy for the Tipp City Public Library that generates a significant portion of the library’s funding.

According to the library’s director, Lisa Santucci, the levy on the ballot in November funds “everything” and is “essential to how we operate.”

“Books, magazines, newspapers, DVDs, CDs, payroll, utilities, supplies — every part of the library,” she said.

Santucci said the library has two funding sources: the local levy and money from the state.

“It’s called the public library fund, we get a small percentage of general fund of the state. A very small percentage,” she said.

State funding goes out to each county and is distributed to public libraries based on population, she said. The Tipp City Public Library’s service area includes more than 15,000 people.

“We have over 10,000 cardholders currently,” she said.

The annual cost to a home valued at $100,000 is $21.19, Santucci said. She added that the levy is a renewal and not an increase in taxes.

If the levy were to fail, it would mean a reduction in purchases of new material, staff and hours.

“We’re so lucky that our Tipp City library is right downtown,” she said. “The library is a place where people can sit all day and never have to buy anything. Where else could you sit all day and read a paper and get a free coffee on Fridays and Saturdays?”

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

