Trans Ams roll into town

Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald

Downtown Tipp City played host to hundreds of Trans Am cars last Saturday during the annual Trans Am Nationals cruise-in. Rain threatened to fall throughout the evening, causing many car owners to close hoods and roll up windows, but didn’t stop car enthusiasts from attending.

On Saturday, the annual Trans Am Nationals cruise-in returned to downtown Tipp City. The event drew hundreds of classic cars and car enthusiasts despite rainy weather. Models including the Sprint, H.O., Esprit, S/E, Formula, Firehawk, Trans Am, and GTA from across the United States and Canada parked along Main Street and several side streets during the event.

The Saturday night cruise-in is the highlight of a three day Trans-Am Nationals event held each year in Dayton. The event also included a 50/50 raffle, trophy presentations and music.

