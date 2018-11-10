Tipp Seniors celebrate opening of new center

Cecilia Fox | AIM Media

Workers ready the main meeting room in the seniors new location at 528 N. Hyatt in Tipp City a week before the center’s opening.

Cecilia Fox | AIM Media

Tipp City and Monroe Township residents arrive for the senior center open house on Nov. 3.

Cecilia Fox | AIM Media

Workers install a new automatically opening door a week before the Tipp City Senior Center’s open house on Nov. 3

Cecilia Fox | AIM Media

Tipp City Seniors President Ruth Reinhard (with scissors), building committee chairman John Berk (to her right), along with Monroe Township trustees Ron Thuma, Martin English and Phil Cox, Tipp City Council President Katelyn Berbach, Tipp City Seniors members and many other who played a part in the opening of a new senior center marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting.

Cecilia Fox | AIM Media

Building committee chairman John Berk addressed the crowd that turned out on Saturday, Nov. 3, to celebrate the senior center’s opening.

Cecilia Fox | AIM Media

A big crowd turned out to celebrate the opening of a new Tipp City senior center on Nov. 3. The building, which previously housed Evans Title, was purchased with funds generated by a levy passed by Tipp City and Monroe Township residents.

Cecilia Fox | AIM Media

During the open house for the new facility, Tipp City Seniors President Ruth Reinhard presents a proclamation from the Ohio Senate in honor of the center’s new location.