Tipp voters approve continuous school levy

TIPP CITY — Voters in Tipp City voted to approve a continuous renewal permanent improvement levy, according to unofficial results.

At press time, the levy had received 63 percent of the unofficial vote.

“We feel wonderful about it,” Superintendent Gretta Kumpf said. “On behalf of our board of education, the staff and our students, I want to say a big thank you to the voters of Tipp City for supporting this permanent improvement levy.”

The 2-mill permanent improvement levy will generate about $668,946 the first year, which is used for capital improvement projects, curriculum and materials, school buses and technology equipment, Kumpf said. The levy will be in place continuously, without coming back to the voters every five years.

“It helps us maintain our facilities, update our technology and purchase new school buses,” she said.

The levy funds will be used in part to pay down the loan on renovations at L.T. Ball Intermediate and Tippecanoe Middle School, Kumpf said. Those permanent improvement projects are part of the district’s plan to build new facilities around

The levy has never lapsed since it was first approved in 1968 (it failed once, but was approved by voters at the next election before the levy expired). The district hopes that by making the levy continuous, it will reduce the amount of “levy fatigue” felt by voters.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

